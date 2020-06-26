Sonya Moutria Beach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Sonya Renee (Moutria) Beach, 57, passed away at 5:55 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born Aug. 22, 1962, in Murphysboro, to Henry Lewis Moutria and Ruth Marie (Benson) Moutria.

Sonya was a homemaker and more recently a caregiver. She had previously worked for The Southern Illinoisan in delivery, re-delivery, dock check, and bundle hauling.

Mrs. Beach was a member of the New Beginnings Church of the Nazarene in Carbondale.

She loved playing video games and socializing on the computer, but her greatest love was spending time with her granddaughter Adeline. She also enjoyed listening to music.

Sonya married Jeffrey Beach on July 5, 2004, in Murphysboro, and he survives.

Other survivors include three children, Latasha Sullivan of Marion, Robert Tuttle of Murphysboro, and Chassity Leggans of Murphysboro; one granddaughter, Adeline Webb of Murphysboro; one brother and his wife, William and Donna Moutria of Murphysboro; one sister, Patti and Don Currier of Eldorado;and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother Henry David Moutria; and her parents.