STEELEVILLE — Shan Thomas, 72, of Steeleville, passed away at 5:38 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

Private graveside services will be held, with burial at Caledonia Cemetery in Sparta. Memorials may be made to the Steeleville Baptist Church.

Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Stan Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

