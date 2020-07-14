CARBONDALE — On July 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by the loved of his wife and children, Stanley's seven year battle with cancer ended.
This world lost a good man, not a perfect man, but a very good man.
Stanley Hays Fowler was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Corinth, Mississippi, to John A. Fowler and Maglene (Stout) Killingsworth, who are both deceased.
He spent his childhood in Michie, Tennessee.
He and his family moved to Illinois in the early 1960's. Stanley worked at Penn Aluminum in Murphysboro until he took an early retirement to help care for his son. Stanley spent many nights rocking or bouncing his son, Stanley Paul, who died in 1989. Stanley then cared for his mom, step-dad, grandma and grandpa-in-law for many years. Stanley married Jewel Marten in the 60's, who preceded him in death. They had two children, Teresa (Fowler) Nance of Brookport and Bridget Fowler of Selmer, Tennessee. He then married Connie (Plucker) in 1970. They had four children – Tonya Fowler and John Kenny Fowler, both of Carbondale, Christina Fowler of DeSoto, and Stanley Paul in Heaven.
Though the years, Stanley became a "Father Figure" to many, giving advise to keep them on the straight and narrow. His country ways and loving soul endeared him to many.
Stanley had few regrets but one that haunted him was that he wasn't able to co-parent his older children.
Stanley was happy to help many people in his life. He loved to cook and always to feed whoever came to our home. We were blessed to take in many "strays" through the years, both 4 legged and 2 legged. So many lives were touched by his unconditional love. Stanley's hobbies were gardening, hunting, and fishing. Stanley loved being outside. He always had a huge garden and was happy to share his harvest. Stanley also loved video gaming, and he spent many afternoons at Little Vegas and Lucky Thirteen visiting his friends.
In addition to his family, Stanley leaves his brother David (Angie) of Thompsonville; a sister Barbara (Wesley) Vandiver of Madison, Tennessee; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, mother in law Jean Plucker, many nieces and nephews, and many adopted family members to celebrate his life while mourning his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-dad Clifford Killingsworth, his brothers J. W. and Odis Fowler, and Roger Killingsworth, his son Stanley Paul, a niece Lesley Vandiver, nephews Bobby Armstrong and Neal Fowler, a son-in-law Chris Clark and sister-in-law Cindy Armstrong.
Stanley, we will all miss your honesty, your smile, and your pure love and devotion. Fly high my darling, we will keep your love safe in our hearts until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Pettett Funeral Home and visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like you be kind to someone, help someone, take something to someone, or plant a tree in memory of Stanley. These are things that Stanley would do.
Please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.