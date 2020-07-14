Stanley Hays Fowler

Stanley was happy to help many people in his life. He loved to cook and always to feed whoever came to our home. We were blessed to take in many "strays" through the years, both 4 legged and 2 legged. So many lives were touched by his unconditional love. Stanley's hobbies were gardening, hunting, and fishing. Stanley loved being outside. He always had a huge garden and was happy to share his harvest. Stanley also loved video gaming, and he spent many afternoons at Little Vegas and Lucky Thirteen visiting his friends.

In addition to his family, Stanley leaves his brother David (Angie) of Thompsonville; a sister Barbara (Wesley) Vandiver of Madison, Tennessee; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, mother in law Jean Plucker, many nieces and nephews, and many adopted family members to celebrate his life while mourning his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-dad Clifford Killingsworth, his brothers J. W. and Odis Fowler, and Roger Killingsworth, his son Stanley Paul, a niece Lesley Vandiver, nephews Bobby Armstrong and Neal Fowler, a son-in-law Chris Clark and sister-in-law Cindy Armstrong.

Stanley, we will all miss your honesty, your smile, and your pure love and devotion. Fly high my darling, we will keep your love safe in our hearts until we meet again.