Stanley Michael Pearson II

COBDEN — Stanley Michael Pearson II, age 73, of Cobden, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at his home.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden. Private interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences for the family, visit: www.rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

RENDLEMAN & HILEMAN FUNERAL HOME in Cobden in charge of arrangements.

