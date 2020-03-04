CARBONDALE — Stella Marie Gallegos Rice, 96, passed away Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale, with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in Carbondale, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to Zion Cemetery or Giant City School Library and will be accepted at the church.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.
