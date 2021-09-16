 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stephanie and James Walker
0 entries

Stephanie and James Walker

  • 0

Stephanie and James Walker

MURPHYSBORO — Stephanie June (Smolak) and James Andrew Walker passed away peacefully after spending 50 years of marriage together last week due to an illness.

Walker Funeral Home & Crematory entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News