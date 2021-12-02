Steve Gunnin

Feb.9, 1950 - Nov. 22, 2021

HERRIN — Beloved husband Steve Gunnin passed away Nov. 22, 2021, leaving behind his wife Janice Lynn (Watts) Gunnin of Herrin; and his sons: Steven Thor Gunnin and wife Lucinda of Phoenixville, PA, and Loki Gunnin of West Frankfort. He is also survived by his brother, Jamie Gunnin, of Birmingham, AL.

He was preceded in death by his mother Norma Jean (O'Neal) Gunnin, and his adoptive father James Gunnin; as well as his sister Christie Gunnin.

Mr. Gunnin was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy for 16 years. He was an avid reader and gamer who was often accompanied by his pet cockatoo, Holly.

At his request there will be no services, but the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.