Steve Gunnin
Feb.9, 1950 - Nov. 22, 2021
HERRIN — Beloved husband Steve Gunnin passed away Nov. 22, 2021, leaving behind his wife Janice Lynn (Watts) Gunnin of Herrin; and his sons: Steven Thor Gunnin and wife Lucinda of Phoenixville, PA, and Loki Gunnin of West Frankfort. He is also survived by his brother, Jamie Gunnin, of Birmingham, AL.
He was preceded in death by his mother Norma Jean (O'Neal) Gunnin, and his adoptive father James Gunnin; as well as his sister Christie Gunnin.
Mr. Gunnin was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy for 16 years. He was an avid reader and gamer who was often accompanied by his pet cockatoo, Holly.
At his request there will be no services, but the family will hold a private memorial at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.