MARION - Mr. Steve J. MacGregor, 81, of Marion, passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. The son of Walter Allen Duffield and Grace F. Studdard, Steve was born in Northcutt, MO (Washington Co.), had one sister (Judith E. Rost), and three brothers (Eugene F., Walter Van, and Kenneth B. Schroeder). His brother Kenneth survives. He married Joyce Mae (Rendleman) Prince in 1964 and had two daughters, Diana Lynn (Michael Rogers) of Chatham, IL and Susan Renee (Nathan Lange) of Saybrook, IL. He had one grandson, Devan Wachter. They divorced in 1977.

He married Debra Ann Venters in March 12, 1982. They all survive him.

Steve was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran and retired after 30 years of service. His remains will be cremated. In lieu of memorials or flowers, any donations can be sent to: CLC Center, Marion VA, 2401 West Main, Marion, 62959. Please call Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home in Marion, IL for any questions.

