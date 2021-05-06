MARION - Mr. Steve J. MacGregor, 81, of Marion, passed away at 12:27 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. The son of Walter Allen Duffield and Grace F. Studdard, Steve was born in Northcutt, MO (Washington Co.), had one sister (Judith E. Rost), and three brothers (Eugene F., Walter Van, and Kenneth B. Schroeder). His brother Kenneth survives. He married Joyce Mae (Rendleman) Prince in 1964 and had two daughters, Diana Lynn (Michael Rogers) of Chatham, IL and Susan Renee (Nathan Lange) of Saybrook, IL. He had one grandson, Devan Wachter. They divorced in 1977.