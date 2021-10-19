Steven Alexander

Aug. 14, 1959 - Oct. 16, 2021

MARION — Steven Alexander, age 62 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Heartland Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 14, 1959, in Carbondale to Charles and Julia (Jones) Alexander.

Steven married Belinda Cripps on February 14, 1986. They shared 35 years of making wonderful memories.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army and after 20 years of faithful service, he retired in 1995. He was in wartime in Saudi Arabia.

He had attended John A. Logan and SIU and received a degree in business and finance. He loved to play games on the computer and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Steven is survived by his loving wife, Belinda, of Marion; two sons, Christopher Alexander of Marion and Joseph Alexander and his fiancé, Paige of Watseka; a granddaughter, Lennix Alexander; a brother, Kenneth Alexander of Carterville, other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death of her parents.

Funeral Services for Steven Alexander will be Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Combs officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park. Full military honors will be accorded.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.