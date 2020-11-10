CARBONDALE — On Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Steven Chris Gough, 62, died from complications of renal cell carcinoma. Steve was born in Hope, Arkansas, and graduated from Monticello High School. He studied at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and later received his B.S. in Forestry at the University of Arkansas, Monticello. He received his M.S. in Forestry at the University of Missouri, Columbia and worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation before launching his business.

A scientist, environmentalist, inventor and designer, Steve's life's work was fluvial geomorphology: the study of the interaction between the earth and water in river systems. Steve was a visionary and entrepreneur. Early in his career, he received several prestigious awards for his restoration work in St. Louis. After moving to Carbondale, Illinois, he perfected one of his previous designs of a hands-on dynamic river model, known as Emriver. He expanded his company, Little River Research and Design (LRRD), to build these models in Carbondale. These models are in universities, schools, NPO's and government agencies fulfilling a legacy that he intended: to teach river behavior and science to people of all ages the world over. He was immensely grateful to the team of incredible people, who were more like a family than employees. They have kept LRRD successfully running during his illness.