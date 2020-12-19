MARION — Steven Crane, 40, died suddenly Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Steven graduated from Marion High School and attended SIU Carbondale.
He was a loving husband to Rachel Oleinick, a wonderful son to Kathy and Hugh W. Crane, and a great brother to Katie (Christian) Reed. No one could ask for a better son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle to Zoe, and life-teacher and playmate to Alex. In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Ruth Jent of Johnston City.
He made every relationship unique. His phenomenal memory meant perfect presents and thoughtful phone calls, often given without any special occasion. He would cook elaborate meals and make sophisticated cocktails, always to share with and please his loved ones. His striking photographs were often taken with someone special in mind. He anticipated people's needs and wants, and provided for them even before they themselves knew what those were.
Steven could have been a tour guide in his own city of Chicago, and so many stories about him center around introducing new friends and loved ones to places and foods and culture they didn't even know existed. He met people where they were and was interested in where they were, and took the time to teach himself what he didn't know to make the people in his life happy. You knew when you were with Steven that he would make you think, or make you laugh.
He would call himself a curmudgeon, but he was the most generous and caring man to countless people. There is no end to stories about Steven because he had a meaningful impact on the lives of so many. He will be dearly missed.
Graveside services and shiva were private. Services were live streamed 2:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, Dec. 9, at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Steven's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service.
Contributions may be made to American Civil Liberties Union, www.aclu.org or The Trevor Project, www.thetrevorproject.org. Info: Goldman Funeral Group 847-478-1600.
