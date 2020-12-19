MARION — Steven Crane, 40, died suddenly Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Steven graduated from Marion High School and attended SIU Carbondale.

He was a loving husband to Rachel Oleinick, a wonderful son to Kathy and Hugh W. Crane, and a great brother to Katie (Christian) Reed. No one could ask for a better son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle to Zoe, and life-teacher and playmate to Alex. In addition to his dad, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Ruth Jent of Johnston City.

He made every relationship unique. His phenomenal memory meant perfect presents and thoughtful phone calls, often given without any special occasion. He would cook elaborate meals and make sophisticated cocktails, always to share with and please his loved ones. His striking photographs were often taken with someone special in mind. He anticipated people's needs and wants, and provided for them even before they themselves knew what those were.