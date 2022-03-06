Steven (Huck) Craig Wohlwend II

July 25, 1990 - Feb. 24, 2022

Huck Wohlwend was born July 25, 1990, in Federal Way, WA, where he spent the majority of his life.

Huck loved being outdoors, spending all waking hours fishing and hunting ducks with his much-loved black labs. He was an expert waterman. Whether it was a yacht, fishing boat, or dingy, every time you'd see Huck on a boat it was like watching an artist at work. The way he was able to navigate on the water was unlike anyone else; a true performance. One of his many great talents was salmon fishing in Puget Sound. Many friends experienced their first fishing adventure with him where they could count on landing a huge salmon. Anyone on the water with him was guaranteed a great time. While his summers were spent on the water, his winters were spent duck hunting in Sammish bay with his Father. As a fabulous water-foul hunter, he could identify any bird with a quick glance. Anyone who has been hunting with him knows he was an expert guide.

Huck was creative in many ways, he was an entrepreneur with a successful skim board business (Sound Side Skim) and a fishing lure business (Huck's Hoochies). He dabbled in many forms of art and was constantly creating and inventing. He was also an avid musician. Writing and performing songs throughout his youth, you could count on him to have a guitar or fishing rod in-hand at all times. He lit up any room with his corny humor and huge smile. Huck was the kindest soul, he helped anyone who needed it, was a listening ear to his friends, and would sacrifice anything for his family. Known for his many boat rescues and ability to help anyone he could; he was the kindest type of pure. Huck was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Huck had struggled with his demons and lost his battle with them on Feb. 24, 2022. His passing is a tragedy to all of us who knew, loved, and respected him. He will always be loved by his family and friends.

Huck is survived by his mother, Marcia; father, Steve; sister, Larissa; black lab Ember; ducks: Waddles and Lilly; and his cockatiel Birdie; as well as his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Anyone wishing to celebrate Huck's life is invited to join us at Twin Lakes Country Club on March 12, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Please visit his online obituary at www.bonneywatson.com.