Sue A. Glasco

MARION - Sue A. Glasco, age 87, passed away peacefully at her rural Marion, IL, home with family by her side at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Bob Dickerson presiding.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to The Lighthouse Shelter of Marion, The Promise of Marion or Baptist Children's Home of Carmi, IL. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or funeral service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.