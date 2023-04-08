Sue Ann Ibendahl

Sept. 11, 1937 - April 5, 2023

NASHVILLE – Sue Ann Ibendahl passed away peacefully in the home she loved in Nashville, Illinois on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. She was 85.

Born on Sept. 11, 1937, Sue was the daughter of George and Bessie (Lipe) Elston of Carbondale. After earning her bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1959 Sue began her professional career with the University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service as a Home Economics Advisor. Assigned to Washington County she moved to Nashville, Illinois where she lived in a 2nd-floor apartment along the main street near the courthouse.

Eventually during Sue's travels around Washington County for the Extension Service, she met a handsome young third-generation farmer and Army veteran from Pilot Knob Township named Edgar Ibendahl. The two were married in Carbondale on November 26, 1961. Edgar passed away in 2018, also at 85.

Sue and Edgar raised three sons on the Pilot Knob grain and livestock farm near Oakdale. She apparently agreed with her spouse that child labor on the farm was a dandy way to build character, but she also ensured that her sons made education a priority.

Sue was a phenomenal cook and master of all things domestic, which combined with her friendliness, charm and style made her the ideal Home Economics Advisor. Her expertise and reputation for fairness also saw her being regularly recruited to judge various food and craft categories at area county fairs and the Du Quoin State Fair.

But Sue would find her true calling as a teacher. Back when it was still somewhat unusual for a farm wife to be employed off the farm, Sue went back to college to complete the classes required to be a public school teacher in Illinois.

"A teacher affects eternity," wrote historian Henry Brooks Adams, and no one personified that maxim better than Sue Ibendahl. Hundreds of her former kindergarteners and other students from the old District 212 School in Perry County, and from her later tenure at Oakdale Grade School in Washington County, are now passing along to their own children the optimism and love of learning instilled in them by Mrs. Ibendahl. There was nothing Sue loved more than when one of her students from years past proudly introduced their own child or children to her.

After retiring from teaching, Sue finally convinced Edgar that it was time to move into town. While Edgar was less than enthusiastic at first about leaving the house and farm where he was born and raised, Sue prevailed. The 12-mile move from the country to Nashville was made.

Sue stayed busy in retirement, spending time with family and her many friends, volunteering whenever anyone needed help, conducting genealogical research of family ancestors, and continuing her lifelong practice of being a voracious reader.

Sue was a dedicated and active member of the First Baptist Church of Nashville for six decades where she served as a Deacon, and in past years as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher.

Even during Sue's final couple of years as dementia cruelly robbed precious memories and withered what had always been a very keen mind, she remained the same warm, friendly and gracious person she had been her entire life.

Sue always took things in stride and, right up until the very end, few things would ever invite the slightest complaint. Although if you were blocking the television while she was trying to watch The Andy Griffith Show she might kindly let you know. Similarly, any show where she believed children or animals were being mistreated was not going to be acceptable.

And there was never an excuse for an empty bird feeder outside her window. "Mom, maybe we should wait until this downpour stops" would only earn you her trademark double eyebrow raise.

Never diminished was Sue's sense of humor which she adroitly deployed in The Art of the Deal like fashion when negotiating to acquire ice cream over the more boring fare being served for dinner that evening.

Simply put, Sue Ann Ibendahl was an extraordinary woman who when faced with a life-changing illness, met it with the same determination, courage, good humor and grace which characterized her entire life.

Sue is survived by her three sons: Stephen (Elise) of St. Louis, Doug (Cathy) of Chicago, and Greg (Kathy) of Wamego, Kansas; six grandchildren; and two nieces.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother George Elston, Jr. and her sister Margaret Ellen Elston.

Funeral services for Sue will be held at Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Pilot Knob Cemetery in Oakdale, IL.

Visitation will be Friday evening, April 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service hour.

Family and friends are also welcome to attend an open-house celebration of Sue's life at her home in Nashville, 419 South Prairie Street, on Saturday following the burial, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pilot Knob Cemetery or the Washington County Historical Society and will be accepted by Campagna Funeral Home.

To share a memory or story of Sue, please visit www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.