ROYALTON — Sue Battaglia, 81, of Royalton, passed away on Friday April 1, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.

For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

