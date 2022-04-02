Sue Battaglia
ROYALTON — Sue Battaglia, 81, of Royalton, passed away on Friday April 1, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday April 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
For a full obituary, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
