Sue Clary

Jan. 10, 1938 - Nov. 22, 2022

ANNA – Sue Clary, age 84, of Anna, passed away at 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 10, 1938 to Lester Samuel and Chloe Marie (Wiggs) Jones in Cypress, IL. She married James Clary on Dec. 6, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2019.

Sue was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She attended the Lutheran Chapel United Methodist Church, Jonesboro Baptist Church, and the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Sue worked as an apprentice pharmacist technician at Anna State Hospital, was a homemaker for several years, and then was a pharmacy technician at Walmart until her retirement. She loved to play the piano at local nursing homes. Her son Todd, her grandkids and great-grandkids were her world.

Survivors include her sons: Mark (Carol) Clary and Todd Clary, both of Anna; daughter, Melinda Clary of Jonesboro; granddaughters: Megan (Miles) Coyle of Tampa, FL, Kaci (Cory) Medley of Benton, KY, and Samantha Clary of Jonesboro, IL; great-grandchildren: Keagan Hammer, Brentley Coyle, Lillian Coyle, and Journee Coyle, all of Tampa, FL; Mason James Medley and Khloe Rian Medley, both of Benton, KY; sister, Virginia (Ronald) Webb of Cypress, IL; nephew, Roger Webb of Cypress, IL; and several other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Sergeant Brian Matthew Romines.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna with Rev. Doug Bridgeman and Bro. Perry Williams officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at the Anna Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or Autism Speaks.

Crain Funeral Home of Anna-Jonesboro is entrusted with the arrangements.