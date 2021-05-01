Sue Ellen Lee

Nov. 1, 1929 - April 20, 2021

FERGUS FALLS, MN — Sue Ellen Lee, 91, raised in Lincoln and Carbondale, IL, passed away peacefully at Riverfront On Main Memory Care in Pelican Rapids, MN, on April 20, 2021.

Sue is survived by her husband, Don Raun of Fergus Falls, MN; sons: Mark Lee (LuAnn Hudson) and Jonathan Lee (Terri Garcia Lee); daughter, Teri Gruss (Brad Gruss), grandchildren: Sheri Lee, Jeffrey Lee, Charles Gruss, Paloma Garcia Lee and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by parents, Charles Marvin and Ruby Lambert Hamilton; sister, Carroll Hamilton; brother, Michael Hamilton, all of Carbondale; grandson, Andy Gruss and great-grandson, Tyrone Pointer, Jr.

Sue made Nashville, TN home for 35 years where she worked at Vanderbilt University. In 2016 Sue relocated to Fergus Falls, MN to live near her MN family. In Fergus Falls Sue met and married Don Raun at the youthful age of 90. The couple shared faith and humor during their brief, loving marriage.

Sue's family extends their gratitude to the staff at Riverfront On Main Memory Care for their steadfast kindness and care during her time there.

A private memorial service will be held for Sue in Carbondale at a future date.