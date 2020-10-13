CARBONDALE – Sue Peterman, 86, of Carbondale passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Sue was born on Nov. 3, 1933, in Norphlet, Arkansas, to Albert and Annie Mae (Self) Pike. She married Richard Lee Peterman on Oct. 27, 1951, in Evansville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2003.

Sue and Richard enjoyed working together at the Boren's IGA that they co-owned. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Carbondale, Women's Circle, Carbondale Garden Club and the John A. Logan Antique Club. Sue lived by the motto of Faith, Family and Friends. She loved her church and sharing her baking skills that she won multiple awards for. Sue always cherished her family and friends where her smile could light up a room.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Mannino and husband Sam of Du Quoin; son, Michael Lee Peterman and wife Gail of Carbondale; three grandchildren, Melissa Ann Cobin and husband Tim, Jenna Renee Shultz and Justin Michael Peterman; three great-grandchildren, Lexandra Josephine Cobin, Bentley Ray Shultz and McKenna Rose Shultz; and special friend Sandy Brown.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister; and grandson, Derek Michael Peterman.