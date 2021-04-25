Funeral services will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Mueller officiating. There will be a graveside service at the Murdale Garden of Memory in Murphysboro, IL, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Mueller officiating. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL, Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Trinity St. John Lutheran School and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, restrictions will be followed. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing measures will be implemented, with a limited number of visitors in the funeral home at any one time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.