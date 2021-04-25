Sue Weber
Jan. 1, 1941 - April 24, 2021
NASHVILLE, IL — Mrs. Carolyn Sue Weber of Nashville, IL, departed this life at the Washington County Hospital in Nashville, IL, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2:15 a.m. She had attained the age of 80 years, three months and 23 days. Mrs. Weber was born on January 1, 1941, in Jackson County, IL, the daughter of Nelson and Lena (Hickam) Leslie. She was united in marriage to James Weber on August 18, 1956, at Coranth, MS, and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2005.
Sue worked as a teller for the Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Nashville, IL, for many years. She was a lifelong Christian and she enjoyed embroidery, quilting, and loved spending time with her family.
Left to mourn her passing are her three children: Nelson "Nick" Weber and wife Dianne (nee Brinkman) of Richmond, VA, Jamie Webb and husband David of Lexington, SC and Kelly Deering and husband Gary of Ashley, IL; six grandchildren: Rachel (Glenn) Bondurant, Jennifer Stitzer, Megan (Cory) Bangert, Bethany Weber, Jesse (Karisa) Lambeth and Joshua Lambeth; three great-grandchildren: Grace and Haley Stitzer and Ryder Smith; two sisters: Linda (Jimmy) Hagler of Murphysboro, IL and Charlotte (Bill) Parks of Ft. Worth, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son in infancy, Richard Weber and brother Ronald Leslie.
Funeral services will be held at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Mueller officiating. There will be a graveside service at the Murdale Garden of Memory in Murphysboro, IL, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Mueller officiating. Friends may call at the Campagna Funeral Home in Nashville, IL, Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service hour. Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the Trinity St. John Lutheran School and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, restrictions will be followed. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing measures will be implemented, with a limited number of visitors in the funeral home at any one time. Please be respectful of time so other visitors may pay their respects to the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com.
