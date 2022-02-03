Sue Wilcox

Sep. 8, 1944 - Jan. 31, 2022

HERRIN — Sue Vaughn Wilcox, 77, of Herrin, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at her home in Herrin.

Sue was a jeweler for Michaelson Jewelers for over 20-years.

Sue was a member of the First Baptist Church of Herrin. She was a former member of the Energy First Baptist Church, where she was a children's Sunday School Teacher.

Sue was born Sept. 8, 1944, in Pinckneyville, IL, to Frank and Pauline (Shurtz) Giacomo.

Sue first married Robert L. Vaughn in November of 1964 in Pinckneyville, IL. He preceded her in death in 1998. She married Jack Wilcox in July of 2008 at their home in Herrin.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Wilcox of Herrin; son, Frank Vaughn and his wife Rose of Carterville; son, Michael "Mike" Vaughn and his wife Brenda of Broomfield, CO; son, Ryan Wilcox and his wife Emily of Tunnel Hill, IL; daughter, Tracy Galloway of Brighton, MI; eight grandchildren: Holly Logan, Heidi Logan, Andrew Vaughn, Micaela Vaughn, Trey Wilcox, Jack Wilcox, Nate Wilcox, and Joe Wilcox; seven great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Judith Giacomo of Baltimore, MD; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Mark Goldman officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Memorial donations may be made to Herrin House of Hope, 816 South 11th Street, Herrin, IL 62948; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To leave a message of condolence or a story for the family; please visit www.meredithwaddell.com.