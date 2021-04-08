Sun Yong Jones (Yi)

MARION — Sun Yong Jones (Yi) of Marion, age 83, of Marion, IL, passed away at 2:47 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at her home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Jackson and Pastor Steve Glenn presiding.

Interment will follow in East Liberty Cemetery southwest of Marion, IL.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Hospice of Southern Illinois," and mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation and funeral service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.