Susan Calcaterra Dawson
Dec. 20, 1942 - March 5, 2021
WEST FRANKFORT — Susan Calcaterra Dawson, 78, of West Frankfort, Illinois passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Herrin Hopsital at 8:20 a.m.
Susan was born on December 20, 1942, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Leslie and Ruth (Absher) Rose. She was a FCHS 1960 graduate and was the Historian and Reunion Coordinator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Calcaterra; brother, Keith Rose.
Susan is survived by her husband, Gale Dawson; daughter, Carri (Will) Sisk of West Frankfort; sons: Frank "Jay" (Chrissy Riddle) Calcaterra Jr of Lawrenceburg, KY; Michael Calcaterra of Canton, GA; step-children: Dr. Steven (Cynthia) Dawson of Jerseyville, IL, Andrew (Melissa) Dawson of St. Louis, MO, Amy (Philip) Weaner of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren: Mallory (Tim) Hooper; Cole Sisk; Aidan and Jaren Calcaterra; great-grandchildren: David, Michael, Bella, Gracie Hooper; seven step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday March 7, 2021, at the First Baptist Church-West Frankfort with Brother Mike Cash officiating. Burial will be in Tower Heights Cemetery-West Frankfort. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the service. Union Funeral Home - West Frankfort, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. www.unionfh.com
