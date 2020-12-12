CARBONDALE — Susan Eddings, 74, passed away due to COVID-19 on the morning of Dec. 9, 2020.

Susan was born March 30, 1964, in Christian Welfare Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, to Ralph R. and Wilma Jane (Zeigler) Jenne.

She graduated from Herrin High School in 1964 and continued to study four years at Southern Illinois University.

Susan married the love of her life, Earl Eugene Eddings of Carbondale on Dec. 19, 1965, in Herrin First United Methodist Church.

Susan was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carbondale.

Susan and husband Gene, devoted endless hours to their love of soccer and enjoyed helping and watching Carbondale Soccer Inc., grow.

Susan was the first female loan officer for Carbondale Savings and Loan in 1973. She later worked for many years as a secretary for District 95 at Lewis School and finished her career closing loans for Murphysboro Abstract.

She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Gene Eddings.