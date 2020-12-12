CARBONDALE — Susan Eddings, 74, passed away due to COVID-19 on the morning of Dec. 9, 2020.
Susan was born March 30, 1964, in Christian Welfare Hospital, East St. Louis, Illinois, to Ralph R. and Wilma Jane (Zeigler) Jenne.
She graduated from Herrin High School in 1964 and continued to study four years at Southern Illinois University.
Susan married the love of her life, Earl Eugene Eddings of Carbondale on Dec. 19, 1965, in Herrin First United Methodist Church.
Susan was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Carbondale.
Susan and husband Gene, devoted endless hours to their love of soccer and enjoyed helping and watching Carbondale Soccer Inc., grow.
Susan was the first female loan officer for Carbondale Savings and Loan in 1973. She later worked for many years as a secretary for District 95 at Lewis School and finished her career closing loans for Murphysboro Abstract.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Gene Eddings.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Matt Hanson of Bettendorf, Iowa; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Amanda Eddings of Anna; nine grandchildren, Taylor Nagle and husband, Eric, of Coralville, Iowa, Ashley Hanson of Kentucky, Morgan, Sydney, Camryn, Quincy, and Kendal Hanson of Bettendorf, Iowa, Evelyn and Gabriel Eddings of Anna; and her beloved dog, Peanut.
Private graveside services will be Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale, with the Rev. Karen Knodt officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Kahl Home, 6701 Jersey Ridge Road; Devenport, IA 52807.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Susan, visit www.meredithfh.com.
