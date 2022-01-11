Susan Eddy Chase Corker

May 25, 1935 - Jan. 8, 2022

CARBONDALE — Susan Eddy Chase Corker passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022. She was born May 25, 1935, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, daughter of Homer and Helen (Peers) Chase with one brother, William Chase. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA and in 1982 received her Master's in Speech Pathology at SIU-C. She worked as an Audiologist at the State Hospital in Anna, IL.

She is survived by her four children: Deborah J. Corker, Elizabeth A. Corker, Wm. Chase Corker, John S. Corker and grandchildren: Sinclair and Olivia Corker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wright Corker, whom she married in 1955, joining him in Lawton, OK for a brief tour of service. Together their family lived in Albuquerque, NM, Rochester, MI, Savoy, IL, Amherst, MA, and finally Carbondale, IL, in 1976.

She grew up riding ponies, swimming and skiing. She enriched and shepherded the four kids through numerous sports, practices, dance, theater, countless swim meets, games and performances. She and John enjoyed travelling both internationally and in North America.

Susan was a member of PEO for 60 years, SIU Women's Club for over 40 years, Antique Clubs, Book Clubs, Bridge Groups, the Lost Decibels Club for the deaf and a member of First Presbyterian Church serving as an Elder, Deacon, Prison visitation, involved with both the Women's and Men's Groups and an engaged congregant. An avid supporter of SIU Athletics – both men and women as a booster, donor, ticket buyer, athlete adopter, and vocal supporter at events.

She had a dry but quick wit. She had the gift of making others feel welcomed and comfortable. Always willing to step up when needed and reaching out to friends and strangers. Not afraid to speak her mind and share a smile. She raised four amazing people and was a loving and devoted wife. She always kept a child-like awe and wonder of the world and a giggle that was infectious. She was loved by many and will be missed by many more.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter, First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, or a charity of your choice.

Services for Susan will be held at a later date.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale is in charge of arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Susan, visit www.meredithfh.com