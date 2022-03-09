Susan J. Hennicke

Dec. 25, 1941 - Mar. 2, 2022

Susan J. Hennicke, 80, of Glen Ellyn and Wheaton, passed away on March 2, 2022. Beloved wife of David J. Hennicke; fond aunt and cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bud and Mag Brown; brother, Bob and sister-in-law, Nancy Hennicke.

Susan attended West Frankfort Community High School and Stephen's College. She moved to the Chicagoland area and was employed at two advertising agencies before being hired by Nancy Hennicke at Sports Illustrated. She worked for Sports Illustrated for 11 years, during which she met David and was married 5 years later. Susan then worked at Glen Ellen Storage/Mayflower on a part time basis.

David and Susan were married in 1971. Their main interests were traveling in their motorhomes, visiting our country, Alaska, and Canada, along with their dogs Butch, Bubba and Corky. Susan's hobbies included needlepoint and she traveled with David to Mayflower conventions and other moving and storage activities with Mayflower Warehousemen's Association (MWA). Susan was a devoted wife and loved by many.

Visitation is Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Petronille's Catholic Church, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. Private Inurnment at St. Michael Cemetery Wheaton, IL. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to St. Petronille's Catholic School, 425 Prospect Ave., Glen Ellyn, IL 60137. More information is at www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.