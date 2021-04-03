Susan Kate (Saylor) Hickson

May 11, 1945 - April 1, 2021

THE VILLAGES, FL - It is with heavy hearts that our family must share the news that Susan Kate (Saylor) Hickson, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away. She lived in The Villages for seven years and was a long time resident of Carmel, IN. She passed away suddenly on April 1, 2021 at Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL following complications from a kidney infection.

Susan was born on May 11, 1945 in Murphysboro, IL to Theodore and Ellouise Saylor (Kimmel).

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Hickson, of The Villages, FL; a brother Theodore Saylor (Lorraine) of Dallas, TX; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Bellomy of Ocala, FL. She leaves three precious children: Kimberly Scherock (Jeffrey), Kristine Cefolia (Jake), and Thomas Hickson (Kimberly); as well as five grandchildren: Kyle Scherock, Ella Scherock, Cassidy Cefolia, Trent Cefolia, and Ariana Hickson.