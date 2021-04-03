Susan Kate (Saylor) Hickson
May 11, 1945 - April 1, 2021
THE VILLAGES, FL - It is with heavy hearts that our family must share the news that Susan Kate (Saylor) Hickson, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away. She lived in The Villages for seven years and was a long time resident of Carmel, IN. She passed away suddenly on April 1, 2021 at Leesburg Hospital in Leesburg, FL following complications from a kidney infection.
Susan was born on May 11, 1945 in Murphysboro, IL to Theodore and Ellouise Saylor (Kimmel).
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Hickson, of The Villages, FL; a brother Theodore Saylor (Lorraine) of Dallas, TX; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Bellomy of Ocala, FL. She leaves three precious children: Kimberly Scherock (Jeffrey), Kristine Cefolia (Jake), and Thomas Hickson (Kimberly); as well as five grandchildren: Kyle Scherock, Ella Scherock, Cassidy Cefolia, Trent Cefolia, and Ariana Hickson.
Before retirement, Susan was an Addictions Counselor in the Indianapolis, IN area for many years. She was part of the founding group who formed TLC (House of Hope) located in Wildwood, FL where she actively volunteered over the last three years. She received her BA from Indiana Wesleyan and her MA from Indiana University. She was very passionate about helping others with addiction and it gave her great pride making life changing contributions.
Should friends and families desire, contributions can be made in honor of Susan to The House of Hope, PO Box 540, Wildwood, FL 34785.
A family celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.
