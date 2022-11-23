Susan Kay Beggs

Sept. 10, 1951 - Nov. 6, 2022

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Susan Kay Beggs, nee Rubach, 71, of Port Charlotte, FL, born Sept. 10, 1951, in Murphysboro, IL, to Herman and Jacqueline (Lemmerman) Rubach, passed away peacefully with family at her side Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital in Sarasota, FL.

She grew up in Pinckneyville, IL, and attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL, earning a Master's Degree in Business Education. She was a Professor at Vincennes University in Vincennes, IN, until she followed her heart back to Southern Illinois, where she married Terry Beggs at the First Methodist Church in Du Quoin, IL, on Aug. 5, 1978. Susan removed the "obey" from her vows and Terry used "Susan" in his vows, but has always called her "Sparky" from the time he was introduced to his true life-partner.

She was an avid justice warrior and a devout Christian, spending many hours daily reading her Bible, praying, and posting uplifting messages on Breigh's "Women Made For HIS GLORY" Facebook page. Her eyes sparkled, her laugh was boisterous, her smile warm and inviting, she would often find herself wrapped up in conversations with strangers who were drawn to her light. She was giving of her time and energy and was accepting and loving to all. She battled health issues over the past 10 years, but never allowed them to stop her from planning trips and adventures with her family nor giving her total attention to and playing endless games with her cherished grandchildren when they could stay overnight. She joyfully attended all their school and extracurricular activities, parties, and outings. Whenever she entered, the room was improved!

Susan was preceded in death by her father whom she loved and missed dearly.

Spark is survived by her husband; her daughter, Breigh (Tim); her grandchildren: Lauren, Gwen, Adrian, and Daylen; her siste,r Brenda (Dave) Thurmer; and mother.

There was no funeral ceremony. She donated her body to the University of Tennessee's Anthropology Department doing what she did best in this life - giving herself for the betterment of others, while she will be enjoying eternal fellowship with her Heavenly Father and her earthly daddy.

In lieu of flowers, please be friendly to strangers and share a warm smile to whomever shares eye contact with you. It will honor her spirit of love and greatly please her family and GOD.