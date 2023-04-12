Susan Maree Strohmeier
May 6, 1963 - April 3, 2023
MARION — Susan Maree Strohmeier, 59, of Marion, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at home.
Susan was born May 6, 1963, in Marion, the daughter of Leon and Sharon (Stuart) Strohmeier. Susan lived in Marion all her life.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Susan's name to the American Diabetes Association.
A memorial service will be held in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home.
