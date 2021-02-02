MURPHYSBORO — Fortified with the Sacraments of her Faith, Suzanne Marie McCann, 66, entered into Eternal Life on the morning of January 30, 2021. Suzanne was born in Murphysboro, Illinois, to Bill W. and Mary (Venegoni) Grob; she graduated from Murphysboro High School and Southern Illinois University; and she worked as a purchasing agent for Spartan Printing in Sparta, Illinois and as an administrative assistant at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Suzanne wanted to be remembered simply as a good and faithful wife to her husband, Maurice, and a loving mother to her sons, Sean and Mathew. Suzanne loved her faith, her family, and her friends. Her light shone brightly to everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice; her sons, Sean (Kendra) and Mathew (fiancee Julie); her grandchildren, Lucas and Carter; her mother, Mary; and her brother, Robert (Sheryl).

A Funeral Mass was held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Murphysboro, Father Joseph Brown officiated, and burial followed at St. Andrew Cemetery.

Suzanne's family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the National Audubon Society or to a charity of the donor's choice.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.