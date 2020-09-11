Suzanne 'Zan' Kay Schoen-Harju

Her excellency graced the mantles of the many departments she touched.

She fought for children in her role as a Shawnee School District nurse driving hundreds of miles providing those in impoverished neighborhoods assurance they would receive compassionate healthcare. She was called a “bull dog” in ensuring their safety and protecting them from abuse and neglect. Whether she helped shepherd lives into the world during labor and delivery or guided those crossing over into the next which she did as a hospice nurse, Suzanne always helped others navigate the waters of life.

At Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, she fulfilled many roles including case management, interventional radiology, labor and delivery and emergency room nursing duties.

With an empathic and caring heart, she served as a volunteer for the Red Cross, the United Way and the Juvenile Diabetes Association and was vice president of the Association for Glycogen Storage Disease. In addition, she participated in the Southern Illinois Safe Halloween for disadvantaged students and mentored those disadvantaged in Jackson County. Her love, encouragement and guidance inspired one mentee to be the first college graduate of her family, obtain a master's degree and become a social worker. It is not just a relationship, but a friendship cherished throughout her days.