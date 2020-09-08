Sybil Jane Davison

She and her husband served as consultants with the International Service Corps in Panama.

She attended the University of Missouri and received a Bachelor of Journalism degree, graduating in 1950, where President Truman gave the graduating address.

An enthusiastic sports promoter and participant, she volunteered in teaching tennis and swimming. She served as assistant coach of the 1st Christopher Girls Softball Team in 1979.

As a student at Lincoln Junior High, she received a letter as a member and pitcher of the boys softball team. Special permission was granted for her to participate in this sport.

Following her graduation from the University of Missouri, her first job in journalism was as Editor of the Glen Ellyn News. She also served as Editor of the newspapers owned by she and her husband and was nominated for Illinois Editor of the Year.

She is survived by five children: Gregory William (and wife Debra), Timothy Joseph (and wife Barbara, Topeka, Kansas), Jodie Jane Toney, Mary Margaret (Austin, Texas), and Matthew Russell. Also living are her husband, Joseph William to whom she has been married for 64 years, and her sister, Mary Louise Munsell from California.