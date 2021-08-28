Sybil L. East

1915 - 2021

HERRIN — Sybil Louise East, 106, of Herrin, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Burlington, WA.

Sybil retired from Norge Industries in Herrin, after working for 21 years on the Assembly Line.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Herrin, Redeemers Sunday School Class and the Herrin Senior Citizens Center in Herrin.

Sybil was born February 18, 1915 in Nashville, IL to Zebedee Abner and Louise (Thormen) Rice.

Sybil was united in marriage with Walter Preston East on April 1, 1934 in Herrin, IL. He preceded her in death in 1969.

Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law: Audrey Venters of Omaha, NE, Nancy and Dallas Burlison of La Conner, WA; son-in-law, Joe Woodhouse of Herrin; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Kathy Woodhouse in 1992; son, Randall East in 1967; son-in-law, Kent Venters in 2012; granddaughter, Terri Venters Wiens in 2002; parents; three brothers and three sisters.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Courtney Hill officiating. Interment will be in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and the signing of executive order by the Governor of the State of Illinois, if you are planning on attending the service and/or visitation, the wearing of face masks is REQUIRED and customarily accepted social distancing guidelines is encouraged.