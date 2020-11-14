ULLIN — Sybile Joan Dickerson, 85, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Parkway Manor in Marion.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Ullin Cemetery. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bob Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow.
Memorials may be made to the Ullin Cemetery. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.
Crain Funeral Home in Ullin is in charge of arrangements.
To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
