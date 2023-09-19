He was born on Jan. 26, 1933 in Rose Park, IL to Cecil and Eva (Jordan) Arview. He married Shirley Ann Coffman on Oct. 8, 1957 after he had picked her picture out of a yearbook. He joined the US Navy at an early age so he could send money home to his mom and dad. He was a pastor and interim pastor for several churches, a coal miner, taught coal mining technology and EMT classes at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel. He was also an avid woodworker. The highlight of his many careers was when he opened and worked at his music store in West Frankfort and Thompsonville. Some say he brought music back to the area. You could find him singing and playing his guitar and jamming with the locals and his family. He was very active in the Relay for Life and Honor Flight. Ted was named Old King Coal in 2009. He loved his pets, his garden, and loved fishing and eating his catch. He had a loving and caring heart and would do anything for anyone. He will be dearly missed.