 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teo Mestas
0 entries

Teo Mestas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Teo Mestas

Teo Mestas

JOHNSTON CITY - Teo Mestas, 76, of Johnston City, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:07 p.m.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City. Celebration of life ceremony will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (a not-for-profit) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, IL.

For additional information or to read the full obituary, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News