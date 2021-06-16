Teo Mestas

JOHNSTON CITY - Teo Mestas, 76, of Johnston City, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:07 p.m.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City. Celebration of life ceremony will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (a not-for-profit) 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105/donors@stjude.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City, IL.

For additional information or to read the full obituary, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.