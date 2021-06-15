 Skip to main content
Teofilo "Teo" Mestas
JOHNSTON CITY — Teofilo "Teo" Mestas, 76 of Johnston City, passed away at 9:10 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

Arrangements are incomplete. Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

