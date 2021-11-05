Teresa Ann Basinger

Nov. 17, 1959 - Nov. 3, 2021

MURPHYSBORO — Teresa Ann Basinger, 61, of Murphysboro, IL, passed away at 12:47 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL.

Teresa was born on November 17, 1959, in Fairfield, IL, to Robert Basinger and Catherine (Dunkel) Basinger.

Teresa was a member of the Elm Street Baptist Church.

Our dear friend Teresa, will be sadly missed and fondly remembered, by the Murphysboro community. As owner of Pettett Funeral Home she touched many lives, with her caring and compassion throughout the years.

One of earth's angels has gained her heavenly wings.

Survivors include one brother, Donald Basinger and his wife Sally of Eldorado, IL; two nephews: William and his wife Eme Basinger, and Dallas and his wife Brynn Basinger; and four great nieces and nephews: Canon, Lyra, Dayton, and Piper.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Catherine Basinger; one brother, Charles Basinger; and one sister, Carol Basinger.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Elm Street Baptist Church, Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Charles Allen officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Lawn Cemetery in Harrisburg, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elm Street Baptist Church in Murphysboro, IL, in honor of her life.

