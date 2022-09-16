 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terrance Lee Wright

  • 0

Terrance Lee Wright

GRAND TOWER – Terrance Lee Wright, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Lighthouse Christian Assembly in Grand Tower with Pastor Tate officiating.

Burial will follow at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

“The Zoom Monarch": How the Queen used modern technology 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News