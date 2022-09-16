Terrance Lee Wright

GRAND TOWER – Terrance Lee Wright, 68, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Lighthouse Christian Assembly in Grand Tower with Pastor Tate officiating.

Burial will follow at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Meredith Funeral Chapel in Grand Tower assisted the family with arrangements. For more information, visit www.meredithfh.com.