Aug. 18, 1982—Nov. 26, 2022

Terri Michelle Hunt, age 40 of Anna, formerly of Christopher, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. She was born on Aug. 18, 1982 in Murphysboro, the daughter of Mark and Brenda Robinson-Hunt.

Terri is survived by her children, Zachary Hunt and Haleigh Grizzell, both of Anna; her life partner, Anthony “Tony” Grizzell of Anna; her parents, Brenda Robinson-Hunt of Jonesboro and Mark (Pat) Hunt of Oskaloosa, Kansas; three sisters, Grace (Robert) Kimes of Jonesboro, Kendra (Mike) Taylor of Anna and Ashley (Deedi Reed) Hunt of Buckner; grandparents, Nancy (Ray) Overturf of Du Quoin; three nieces, Breanna Jones of Jonesboro and Annabelle and McKenna Taylor, both of Anna; and two nephews, Parker and Preston Kimes, both of Jonesboro. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth L. Robinson, maternal step-grandfather, Clyde E. Barton and paternal grandmother, Helen Jones.

Terri spent her adult career in the health care field and was devoted to the care and well being of her patients. She had a sharp and quick wit with a large and loving heart. She was fiercely devoted to her children and family, placing them above all else. Terri leaves a void in our hearts that we can only attempt to fill by carrying her forward with us for the rest of our days.

Funeral services for Terri Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna with Bill Littrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulkeytown Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Anna. Memorial contributions can be made to the family to assist with final expenses.

To visit Terri’s memorial page and leave online condolences for her family, please visit the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home website at rendlemanhilemanfh.com