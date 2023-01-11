Terry Joe Stanley
CARTERVILLE - Terry Joe Stanley, 81, of Carterville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Herrin Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with Pastor Larry Gilbert officiating. Burial will be at Willowrest Cemetery in Carterville. Masonic rites will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visitation will immediately follow.
Terry was the husband of Sue Stanley; father of Robbie "Rob" (Michaelann) Stanley, Randy (Amanda) Stanley, and Rick (Becky) Stanley; dear grandfather and brother.
Terry was a professor of automotive technologies at John A. Logan College in Carterville for over 29 years.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
