Thala Jean Singler

MARION - Thala Jean Singler, age 94, of Marion, IL, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside committal service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Odd Fellows Cemetery of Marion, with Pastor Jeff Morrow presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to the service.

Interment will follow next to her husband.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.