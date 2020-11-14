DE SOTO — Thelma Blumenstock, 86, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior at 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, as a good and faithful servant, at her residence in De Soto.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at De Soto Cemetery, with Brother Joshua Wehrmeier officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at the De Soto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church in De Soto or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.
For more information, visit http:/www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
