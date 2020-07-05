HERRIN — Thelma T. Phillips, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep, at 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 26, 1928, in Herrin, to Jess and Rosetta (Pengilley) West.
She married Haydn B. Phillips on Dec. 27, 1947, and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2005. Thelma and Haydn enjoyed spending weekends at their Lake of Egypt home.
Thelma was an avid SIU Basketball fan and spent every moment she could listening to or watching the Salukis.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Beth) Phillips of Herrin; grandson, Tyler Phillips of Herrin; four nephews, Mike (Angela) Murphy of Herrin, David Lee (Donna) Murphy of Franklin, Tennessee, Mike (Debbie) Maeser of Herrin, and Bob Denison of Tampa, Florida; two nieces, Margie (Greg) Donolo of Louisiana and Donna (Tony) Gates of Marion; one cousin, John (Brenda) Brewster of Herrin; three close friends, Eric (Kristen) Smith of Creal Springs, and Mark Hazel of Ozark; and her beloved Cat, Fitzy.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, J.T. West; and sisters, Frances Denison and Jessie Murphy Kibler.
Cremation will be accorded. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. Inurnment will also be at a later date in Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.
Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of cremation arrangements.
To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
