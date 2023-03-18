Theodore Jennings

Dec. 27, 1934 - Feb. 11, 2023

LEESBURG, FL – Ted Jennings, 88, of Leesburg, Florida, formerly of Carterville, IL, passed away Feb. 11, 2023, surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held March 24 at Florida National Cemetery.

Ted was born in Lebanon, MO and graduated from Missouri School of Mines with a BS in Civil Engineering. He married the love of his life, Mary Bowen, on Aug. 12, 1956, in Carbondale, IL and enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Mary's passing on July 4, 2022.

Ted was commissioned an active-duty officer in the Army Corps of Engineers. Ted earned a MS from Penn State and worked for the IDOT as a District Engineer until retiring in 1992.

Ted and Mary raised three children in Carterville, IL: Ted Jennings and his wife, Dianne, of Sorrento FL; Mike Jennings and his wife, Robyn, of San Diego CA; and Donna (Jennings) Wright and her husband, Steve, of Atlanta GA.

Ted and Mary were active members of the Carterville United Methodist Church. Ted was an avid golfer and a member of Crab Orchard Golf Course. He also had a lifelong hobby of collecting and repairing antique clocks. Ted was the consummate engineer. Any project he undertook was absolute precision. Ted and Mary moved to Florida in 2004, joining the United Methodist Church in Clermont, FL and volunteering together at South Lake Hospital. They enjoyed keeping up with a growing family who now survive them: three children, 12 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.