Theodore “Ted” Alex Piscitelli, 79, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in UnityPoint Health hospital in Marshalltown, Iowa, after a prolonged illness related to a traumatic brain injury suffered during a March 2020 fall at home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no service is immediately planned. Ted's family will notify loved ones when a memorial service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marshalltown Area United Way, www.unitedwaymarshalltown.org.

Ted was born June 20, 1941, to Mary (Kish) Piscitelli and Theodore Piscitelli in Springfield, Illinois. He graduated from Springfield's Lanphier High School in 1959 and studied Retail Management at Southern Illinois University.

Ted married Patricia “Pat” Jane Michael on May 4, 1963, and together they raised five children. During their marriage, Ted and Pat resided in southern Illinois and southwest Wisconsin before moving to Albion, Iowa, in 1988 and eventually Marshalltown, Iowa, in 2001.

Ted served in the Army National Guard from 1966 to 1986 and in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1987 to 2001, during which time he was a Supply instructor.