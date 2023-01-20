1946—2023

MURPHYSBORO – We are sad to share the unexpected passing of Theodore “Ted” E. Masters on Jan. 15, 2023, at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1946, at St. Andrews Hospital in Murphysboro, IL, to Robert E. “Red” Masters and Romar M. (Hipps) Masters.

Ted graduated from Shawnee High School in 1964. He later entered the U.S. Navy Seabees on Aug. 26, 1968, and was stationed at Camp Hoover in Da Nang Vietnam. After his service to the country, he spent many years as a union ironworker traveling to numerous locations throughout the United States. He enjoyed his retirement years in Pahrump, NV.

Ted was known for his jovial personality, he never met a stranger, and his sense of humor will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. “Red” Masters and Romar M. (Hipps) Masters, and two brothers, Robert W. Masters and Richard “Rick” A. Masters. He is survived by one sister, Fran (Masters) Lynn, several nephews and nieces, Warren (Renee) Masters, Chris (Debbie) Wainscott, Donnie (Brittany) Lynn, and Adrianne Masters, as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

A memorial service is to be held at a later date.