Theresa "Terri" Henry

1955 - 2022

CARBONDALE — Theresa "Terri" Henry, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at her home in Carbondale.

Terri was born on Sept. 26, 1955 in St. Louis, Missouri, her parents are William and Sally (Winfield) Walters. Terri married John "Mike" Henry on July 18, 1998 in Carbondale.

She worked as a real estate agent since 1993, most recently at Remax Integrity in Marion. She truly enjoyed finding homes for her clients. She loved to travel and experience new places. Her favorite role in life was grandma. Terri is survived by her husband, Mike Henry; daughters, Krystal Crichlow (Jason) and Michael Schaedler (David); step-sons, Sean Henry (Patty), Brian Henry, and Matt Henry; mother Sally Winfield; sister, Pam Russel; and brother Bill Walters; grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Noah, Jackson, and Oliver; and step-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Mia & Grady.

She was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.

A Celebration of Life for Terri, hosted by the family, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 214 West Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Terri's name to the charity of your choice.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Terri visit www.meredithfh.com.