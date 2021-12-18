 Skip to main content
Thomas A. Bleyer

Thomas A. Bleyer

Thomas A. Bleyer

MARION — Thomas A. Bleyer, 81, of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville is handling arrangements. For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

