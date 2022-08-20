Thomas C. Gayne

February 24, 1948 - August 12, 2022

Thomas C. Gayne age 74, passed away Aug. 12, 2022.

Tom graduated from Gordon Technical High School in 1966. In 1971 he received a BA degree in Government from Southern Illinois University; followed by a master's degree in Geography from Northeastern University.

After graduation, Tom taught and coached at Gordon Tech H.S. before beginning his career with Local 150, as a heavy equipment operator, for the City of Chicago.

In retirement, he resided on a farm near Carbondale, IL, before health issues brought him back to the Chicago area in 2021.

Tom was an avid sports fan and enjoyed gathering with his family and friends. He had a lifelong passion researching the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. His research has been donated to and graciously accepted by Morris Library at SIU.

He is survived by his brother, Terry (Dee) Gayne and sister-in-law, Marilyn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Evelyn Gayne; brothers: Robert, Richard and Jack; sisters: Marolyn Allsbrow, Judy Desulovich and Beatrice Bremer.

Service will be Sept. 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the North Northfield Cemetery in Northbrook, IL.