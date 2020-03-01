HERRIN — Thomas Charles Boren, 88, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Herrin Hospital with his loving wife and family by his side.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jason McKinnies officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post 645, Carterville American Legion Post 347, Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567 and the U.S. Air Force Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Tom's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To leave a message of condolence or share a memory, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
